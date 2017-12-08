2nd suspect arrested in Attleboro homicide

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A second suspect has been arrested in the killing of a California man in Attleboro earlier this week, the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III announced Friday.

According to the DA’s office, Attleboro and Massachusetts State Police took Archie Charles into custody in connection with the death of 34-year-old Thomas Pomare.

Pomare died at the hospital after he was shot late Monday night at a home on Route 123. Police said it’s believed the residence was targeted.

The shooting remains under investigation.

The first person arrested in the case, Christopher Johnson, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a charge of misleading a criminal investigation.

Charles, 25, of Malden, Mass., is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon in Attleboro District Court. The DA’s office did not say what charges he’s facing.

Eyewitness News will be in court for Charles’ arraignment. This story will be updated with the latest and we’ll have more tonight starting at 5 on WPRI 12.