Boxer’s lawsuit against ‘Bleed For This’ filmmakers dismissed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP/WPRI) — Former boxer Vinny Paz’s lawsuit against the makers of a Hollywood movie about his life is over.

Paz’s lawyer, Andrew J. Tine, told Eyewitness News the boxer’s lawsuit and the counterclaim were both voluntarily dismissed without action or consideration by the court.

The Rhode Island native had sued the producer and the director of the 2016 film “Bleed for This” this year, claiming they had forged his signature and owed him $175,000.

The onetime lightweight and light middleweight boxing champion says he was promised $300,000 but was paid only $125,000.

Producer Chad Verdi and director Ben Younger said in their counterclaim Paz had agreed to reduce his fee when the film struggled to secure funding.

Paz told The Providence Journal the “misunderstanding” has since been resolved.

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com

