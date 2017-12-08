Dartmouth police call out poser delivering a popular gesture

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — When Dartmouth Police received a dose of snark by an anonymous poser, they returned the favor this week on their Facebook page.

A photo that reached the police department showed a young man leaning up against one of the department’s cruisers, with his left leg bent at the knee that was likely to leave a print or possibly damage. He was also giving an obscene hand gesture.

Officers responded with a post full of sarcasm on Friday morning. The department’s social media officer covered the subject’s face and gesture with a large smiley face or emoji.

No crime was committed, police clarified, and it’s not like they were searching for a suspect; they were just peeved.

“As we have no problem allowing people to pose with our cruisers… heck, we actually encourage it… we do have a slight issue if you happen to scratch the paint,” the post said.

By 2 p.m. Friday, the post had more than 300 shares and more than 120 comments — the latter of which were variously split between lampooning the subject’s lack of respect for law enforcement, and either lampooning or cheering on the police department’s what-gives reaction.