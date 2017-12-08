Edaville Family Theme Park offers discounted rates this holiday season

The Rhode Show Published:
In this 2012 photo provided by Edaville USA, a father and son watch Thomas the Tank Engine roll down the track at an annual Day Out with Thomas event at the Edaville USA theme park in Carver, Mass. Groundbreaking for the first permanent Thomas Land in the the United States is set for July 2014 at Edaville USA, and is expected to be open for business in the summer of 2015. (AP Photo/Edaville USA)

Save up to 40% off of full priced gate admission on Mondays & Tuesdays only (closed Christmas Day) with one canned good per person, valid at the gate only. Not valid with any other offers or promotions. Offer not valid if tickets are purchased online.

For more information:http://www.edaville.com/

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

 

Related Posts