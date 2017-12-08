End of an era: Last Benny’s store to close next week

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — After 93 years in business, this will be the final weekend for Benny’s.

The iconic Rhode Island retailer announced Friday that its last remaining store on Putnam Pike in Greenville will close Monday at 5 p.m. All remaining merchandise on the shelves is 70 percent off, according to a Benny’s spokesperson.

Eyewitness News reporter Julianne Lima found many bare shelves at the Greenville store Friday morning. Still, a number of shoppers were there looking for last-minute purchases.

After Monday, Benny’s said the Greenville store would only open sporadically to sell store fixtures and equipment.

Benny’s announced in September that it would be closing all of it’s locations by the end of the year.