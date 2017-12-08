Ex-Sen. Brian Joyce faces charges in Worcester

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — Former Massachusetts state Sen. Brian Joyce is scheduled to appear in federal court in Worcester to face charges that he used his office for personal gain.

Court documents released Friday allege the Milton Democrat schemed to defraud the state by accepting “a stream of concealed bribes and kickbacks from private individuals,” in exchange for official actions. The 104-page indictment includes charges of racketeering, extortion and money laundering.

Joyce is expected to face an initial court appearance later Friday.

Joyce’s lawyer, Howard Cooper, said in an email to The Associated Press that he is still reviewing the charges.

The FBI and IRS raided Joyce’s law office in Canton in February 2016. At the time, he insisted he did nothing wrong.

Joyce, who had served as assistant majority leader, announced last year that he would not seek re-election to the Senate. He had represented his district – which covers several communities including Milton, Braintree, and Sharon – since 1998.