Foxboro police investigating car break-ins at YMCA

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Foxboro, are investigating car break-ins in the parking lot at the YMCA.

It happened Wednesday night.

Police posted surveillance video of the incident on the department’s Facebook page.

The video shows the suspects in what appears to be a newer model white Chevrolet Suburban.

Police say there are at least three people in the car, only two of them can be seen on camera.

You can see one of the suspects attempting to break into a car.

Police say there have been similar break-ins at other parking lots in the area.

They are reminding residents not to leave valuables in their cars, and to make sure they are locked when no one is in them.