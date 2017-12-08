Haute holiday looks for the season

The festive season is upon and Andrea McHugh from Newport Stylephile is helping us look merry and bright for our holiday gatherings.

Andrea brought the following items:

These items can be found at J.McLaughlin:

The Felix Skirt featuring, a head-turning fringed pencil skirt.

The Joie Pant, super slim and stretchy metallic ankle length pants

The Keaton Bell Sleeve Dress, striking sheath dress featuring beautiful bell sleeves and figure framing princess seaming

From Sara Campbell: A metallic jacquard dress with bolero jacket

From The Sail Loft: The Rocket Girl Dress by Gretchen Scott (now 50% off!)

From Sole Desire: The Riot bootie by Freebird by Steven

From Nordstrom: an off the shoulder knit dress by Eliza J.

From Talbots in Newport: The Tartan Terrier Sweater, as seen in InStyle Magazine

For the hostess:

From Soap & Water, Newport: Nest Holiday Diffuser, Two’s Company Holiday Glow Candle, Archipelago Winter Frost Candle

From Athalia of Newport, Half in the Bag wine totes