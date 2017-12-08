In the Kitchen: Clams Zuppa

Owner/Executive Chef Bob Ferarra of Ferrara’s Hometown Bar and Grill joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Clams Zuppa.

Ingredients:

2 doz little neck clams- washed and scrubbed

1/2 cup extra virgin oil oil

1/2 cup mixed onions

8 cloves whole fresh garlic

6 anchovies

4 fresh basil leaves

1/2 bunch fresh Italian parsley

1 small can tomato paste

1 cup white wine

2 cups water

Directions:

In a small stock pot, cook onions and garlic in olive oil on low heat for 1-4 minutes until onions are translucent. Add in the anchovies and parsley and goof for 3 more minutes until anchovies turn into a paste. Add tomato paste, water and white wine and cook on low heat. Put clams in pot and saute for another 3- 4 minutes or until the clams open. Put in serving bowl and garnish with fresh parsley and basil leaves

