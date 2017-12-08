Man whose relatives died mysteriously told to give gun info

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Vermont man whose mother and grandfather died in mysterious circumstances must turn over information related to a missing gun, as well as phone records, in a lawsuit in Rhode Island over insurance on his sunken boat.
A federal magistrate judge on Friday ordered Nathan Carman to turn over the information about a Sig Sauer 716 Patrol .308 semi-automatic rifle he owned. That weapon is now missing, according to documents filed in a different lawsuit in New Hampshire. The documents say the same caliber weapon was used to murder Carman’s grandfather in Connecticut in 2013.
The judge rejected requests to get information about other guns Carman may have owned.
Carman’s boat sank during a fishing trip with his mother, Linda, in 2016. Her body has never been found.