Mayor Elorza promotes Emily Crowell to acting chief of staff

Related Coverage Here are the key staffers running City Hall for Mayor Elorza

PROVIDENCE, RI – Emily Crowell, who has served as Mayor Jorge Elorza’s communications director for the last year, is changing jobs to become the mayor’s acting chief of staff.

Crowell, 29, will fill in for current chief of staff Nicole Pollock, who is going on maternity leave. She will start the new job Jan. 15. Pollock is planning to return to her role in 2018.

“Both Nicole and Emily have shown dynamic leadership in their current roles,” Elorza said in a prepared statement. “We wish Nicole the best of luck during her leave and look forward to continuing to our work to build strong, vibrant neighborhoods here in our creative capital.”

Crowell is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island. She started with the city in 2015 as Elorza’s deputy communications director and was promoted to the top job last year. Before joining the mayor’s staff, she worked as an aide to U.S. Sen. Jack Reed.

As communications director, Crowell earns $100,000 a year. She will receive a raise for becoming acting chief of staff, but those terms have not been finalized. She will continue to oversee communications in her new role.

Continue the discussion on Facebook

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan