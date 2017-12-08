Morgan: Trillo decision adds difficulty for GOP nominee in governor’s race

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Former state Rep. Joe Trillo announced earlier this week that he’ll run for Rhode Island governor as an independent in 2018.

On Friday, Republican candidate for governor and House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan joined WPRI 12’s Newsmakers to discuss the impacts of Trillo’s announcement, along with the new PawSox bill and other statewide issues.

Morgan will face Cranston Mayor Allan Fung in the race for the GOP nomination. At this point, it is unclear if Gov. Gina Raimondo will face opposition on the Democratic side.

