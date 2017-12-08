No bail for suspect in armed robbery spree

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The man arrested in connection with several armed robberies in four local communities appeared for arraignment in Taunton District Court Friday morning.

The judge ordered Miguel Gonzalez, 19, of Stoughton held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

Miguel Gonzalez, 19, held wo bail pending a dangerousness hearing; acc of armed robberies in several places incl EP and Pawtucket @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/dSX2067jeO — Jared Pliner (@JaredPliner) December 8, 2017

Gonzalez was taken into custody Thursday around 8 p.m. He’s charged with armed robbery and larceny over $250. More charges are expected to follow from other cities and towns where crimes were committed.

The arrest came just hours after police in Taunton, Pawtucket, Raynham and East Providence met to compare notes on several armed robberies in their respective communities. Investigators determined the crimes – including a robbery at an East Providence liquor store in which a man was stabbed – were all connected. In each of the cases the suspects were armed with knives, police said.

A second suspect is still at large.

All four police departments are encouraging anyone with information to contact police.

East Providence Police Department: (401) 431-1111

(401) 431-1111 Pawtucket Police Department: (401) 727-9100

(401) 727-9100 Taunton Police Department: (508) 824-7522

(508) 824-7522 Raynham Police Department: (508) 824-2716