Pinpoint Traffic Blog: Bridge Closure Detours South County Drivers

Slocum Bridge Closed in North Kingstown

SOUTH COUNTY commuters plan for a longer commute!

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation has temporarily closed the Slocum Bridge in North Kingstown due to its poor and unsafe conditions.

A weight limit posted in October restricted heavy vehicles from traveling over the deteriorating structure.

“School buses in the area had to be detoured due to the weight limit,” said Spokesperson Charles St. Martin.

The almost 90 year-old state-owned bridge located on Railroad Avenue is now closed to ALL traffic.

DOT crews are removing the crumbling bridge and replacing it with a concrete drainage structure.

“The drainage structure makes more sense for handling all the water run-off in this area,” St. Martin tells me.

He says, financially it makes sense too. The total cost of the project is $278,000 – much less than replacing the bridge.

DETOUR:

Railroad Avenue to Liberty Road then take Route 2 (South County Trail) to Exeter Road, and back to Railroad Avenue.

When the road reopens, the weight limit will be lifted and the single-lane alternating traffic pattern will be gone.

The bridge was originally schedule to be replaced in 2018, but with the recent weight limitations and the early completion of other projects – the bridge replacement got moved up.

The roadway should be back open by Monday, December 18th.

