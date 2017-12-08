Pope: ‘Our Father’ prayer needs better translation

(WPRI) — The Our Father or Lord’s Prayer is one of the best-known prayers in Christianity. However, Pope Francis is suggesting a change.

According to a report in Reuters, the pope said the Roman Catholic Church should adopt a better translation of the phrase “lead us not into temptation.”

The reason? He said the line suggests God leads people to sin.

“That is not a good translation,” the pontiff said in a television interview Wednesday.

Instead, Francis suggested something along the lines of “do not let us fall into temptation” as an alternative.

The prayer originated from Jesus’s language of Aramaic. It was then translated to ancient Greek, and later to Latin.

Reuters said liturgical translations are usually done by local Churches in coordination with the Vatican.