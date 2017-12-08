Providence police warn about car break-ins on Federal Hill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In the past few weeks, several cars have been broken into in the Federal Hill neighborhood of Providence, police said Friday, but it’s not a seasonal trend; the five weeks encompassing Thanksgiving and Christmas are not statistically any different than the rest of the year.

Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the police department, said there’s been a spike in larcenies from vehicles.

She said some streets that have had lots of activity included Spruce Street (off of Atwells) and the areas around Federal and Bradford Streets.

She said crooks may be canvassing the neighborhood, looking in cars and breaking in to get a purse, backpack or other bag left in plain view.

Lague said drivers and passengers are advised to not leave any items in plain sight in vehicles; it makes them more susceptible to being broken into.