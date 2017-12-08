Recall roundup: Portable generators, lamps, power adapters on the list

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Thousands of portable generators are being recalled because of a fire hazard.

The recall involves about 4,500 Westinghouse iGen2500 and iPro2500 portable inverter generators.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), there have been four reports of the generators overheating and catching on fire. No injuries have been reported.

The recalled generators were sold online at Amazon.com, apelectricgenerators.com, Climate Right.com, Homedepot.com, Houzz.com, Menards.com, PowerEquipmentDirect.com, and Walmart.com from June 2017 through October 2017.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators. MWE Investments is offering free repairs. The company can be reached by email or at 855-944-3571 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Task Light Recall

West Elm is recalling 43,000 “Industrial Task” table lamps.

According to the CPSC, the electrical wire that runs through the lamps can be cut or frayed by the lamp’s adjustable joint, which poses a risk of electric shock to consumers.

No injuries have been reported, but there have been 24 reports of the lamps shorting, sparking, or getting hot, according to the CPSC.

The recalled lamps were sold from June 2014 through October 2017.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lamps and return them to West Elm for a full refund, including return shipping.

West Elm can be reached online or at 866-577-9276 from 7 a.m. to midnight every day.

Power Adapter Recall

Netgear is recalling 7,300 outdoor power adapters due to a fire hazard.

According to the CPSC, water can leak into the weatherproof connector on the power adapter and cause a short circuit, melting, and overheating.

This recall involves all model VMA4700 NETGEAR Arlo outdoor power adapters that were sold separately as aftermarket accessories for the Arlo, Arlo Pro and Arlo Go wire-free outdoor cameras.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power adapters, unplug them from the camera and contact Netgear for a full refund.

The company can be reached online or at 866-243-0513 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.