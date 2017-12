It was another week of festive fun on The Rhode Show. We got great gift and decorating ideas, Brendan got to sit down with Santa and Billy Gilman paid us a visit! And we can’t forget Steve the Nutcracker!

Check out some of the moments you may have missed in this week’s Rhode Show Rewind. Be sure to catch us live all next week at 9am on WPRI-12 and live streaming at WPRI.com