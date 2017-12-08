Winter Storm Warning issued for northwest RI ahead of weekend snow

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Preparations are being made across Southern New England with the first snowfall of the season expected to arrive this weekend.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for northwestern Rhode Island from 4 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday while the remainder of the region will be under a Winter Weather Advisory during that time.

The Pinpoint Weather Team expects the snow to begin falling early Saturday morning and pick up in the afternoon and evening before coming to an end Sunday morning. Two to five inches is anticipated throughout the area, with five to seven inches possible in the northwest and lower amounts in the Cape and islands.

A number of cities and towns have already issued parking bans ahead of the storm. Our Pinpoint Closing Network has that information, along with any school and religious service cancellations.

In addition to their state trucks, RIDOT has nearly 350 vendors at their disposal for snow removal, and they’re looking for more. If you’d like to help with the snow removal efforts this winter, you can apply on RIDOT’s website.

Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca will have an updated look at the futurecast as part of our live team coverage on Eyewitness News starting at 5 on WPRI 12.