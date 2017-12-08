Youth football program mourning loss of team mom

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence mother is dead and her son is seriously hurt after they were involved in a single-car crash in South Carolina.

The West Elmwood Intruders, a Pop Warner team in the capital city, is mourning the loss of 32-year-old Ivette Figueroa.

After a championship game in Florida, Figueroa and another team mom were driving players back to Rhode Island when the crash took place.

She leaves behind three children.

“She’s just a loving, caring person,” Tiffanie Mitchell said. “It’s devastating that this happened.”

Figueroa’s 10-year-old son was a passenger in the vehicle. He is yet to be released from the hospital in South Carolina.

The second mother’s 11-year-old son also remains in the ICU.

“How do you explain that to 10-,11-, 12-year-old boys?” asked Mitchell, whose son is also on the team.

Another parent tells Eyewitness News that the team feels broken, seeing one of their own impacted by such tragedy.

Coaches are also at a loss for words during this difficult time.

“You feel almost untouchable at times, and tragedy strikes,” one coach said.

The football team is raising money to send a staff member down to South Carolina.