Cardi’s hosts annual Toys for Tots drive Saturday

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) – Cardi’s Furniture hosted its annual Toys for Tots toy drive event Saturday morning at its stores, collecting new toys to be distributed to children in need around our area.

Donations were accepted from 9a a.m. to noon at the stores in Swansea, West Warwick, and South Attleboro, to benefit to United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots program.

“So far the turnout’s been better than what it was last year,” Pete Cardi said. “The U.S. Marines have told us that their donations are up, but we don’t want to get complacent because we still need them. We’ve still got a few weeks to go.”

Cardi’s has been running the drive annually for 40 years. WPRI 12 and Fox Providence were proud sponsors of the event.

If you want to donate, you have until December 22 to bring a new, unwrapped toy to any Cardi’s Furniture or Mattress store, or bring it by our studios in East Providence.

For more information, visit the local Toys for Tots website.