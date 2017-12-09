Man charged with killing woman found in parking lot

Related Coverage No bail for man arrested after woman’s death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A grand jury has charged a Rhode Island man with killing a woman who died after she was found in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant.

The state attorney general’s office said Friday that 40-year-old Christian Boucher has been indicted on charges of domestic second-degree murder and violating a no-contact order in the death of 29-year-old Justine Cavaco.

The Barrington woman died at the hospital shortly after police found her in the Burger King parking lot in Providence on Aug. 26. Police said witnesses had told them a man struck Cavaco.

Boucher, of East Providence, had initially been charged with felony assault.

Boucher is due in court Dec. 31. Court records don’t list an attorney for him.