RI Food Bank hosts open house Saturday

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Community Food Bank will open its doors Saturday for the annual Holiday Food Drive and Open House.

Donations of non-perishable foods will help build up the Food Bank’s supply for the winter ahead.

Chief Executive Officer Andrew Schiff says, “Everyone is welcome to take a tour, enjoy some music and refreshments and donate a non-perishable food item to make sure that no one goes hungry this holiday season.”

The Food Bank currently serves 57,000 Rhode Islanders each month through its network of member agencies.

This year, 9.5 million pounds of food was distributed.

The Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, which is the largest domestic hunger-relief organization.

For more information, click here.