Shovels and scrapers selling quickly as season’s first snow arrives

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — As the season’s first snow started to fall Saturday morning, shoppers snatched up those old familiar winter tools – shovels and ice melt – at the Ocean State Job Lot in Pawtucket.

Store Manager Nancy Demotte said that a flood of customers on Friday forced them to fully restock their snow removal supplies already, and people were still turning up in droves Saturday morning to grab them.

“Scrapers, snow brushes, you name it, we have it,” she said.

She estimated about 250 bags of ice melt had already been sold.

Some shoppers were also working on their Christmas lists, hoping that they could squeeze in some gift purchases before the bulk of the snow arrived later in the day.

“There’s only so many weekends in December,” Judith Cicero said, “so I hope people get out and get their shopping done.”

Managers at Ocean State Job Lot didn’t anticipate closing early because of the snow, and Meteorologist Pete Mangione’s latest projections are still forecasting 3 to 6 inches for most of Rhode Island, with a rain and snow mix more likely in Southeast Massachusetts.