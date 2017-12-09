Snowfall to pick up Saturday afternoon, evening

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The first snowfall of the season has arrived in Southern New England.

The Pinpoint Weather Team expects the snow to pick up Saturday afternoon and evening before coming to an end Sunday morning. Three to six inches is anticipated throughout much of the area, with the highest accumulations possible in the northwest and lower amounts in the Cape and islands.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for northwestern Rhode Island until 7 a.m. Sunday while the remainder of the region is under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Parking bans are in effect for a number of cities and towns. Our Pinpoint Closing Network has that information, along with any school and religious service cancellations.

While there won’t be an abundance of snow, drivers are urged to use caution because the roads could become slick and visibility will be low at times. Tips for driving in snow or ice »

Meteorologist Pete Mangione says it’s worth leaving some extra time for travel if you’re going to be out and about Saturday evening, but canceling plans isn’t necessary.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will have updated information on Eyewitness News at 6 on myRITV and streaming live on WPRI.com.

Snow starting to become steadier. Here is an update from the Pinpoint Weather Team: https://t.co/88D9EgsrDD — Pete Mangione (@PeteMangione) December 9, 2017

Shovels and ice melt were flying off the shelves at Ocean State Job Lot in Pawtucket Saturday morning.

Shovels and scrapers and snow melt, oh my! 😉 Supplies are selling fast here at Ocean State Job Lot in #Pawtucket @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Tuvxxp5EPu — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) December 9, 2017

In addition to their state trucks, RIDOT has nearly 350 vendors at their disposal for snow removal, and they’re looking for more. If you’d like to help with the snow removal efforts this winter, you can apply on RIDOT’s website.