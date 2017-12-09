State police to collect toy donations for children in need

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State troopers are asking people to fill up their cruisers with toys for children in need this holiday season.

Rhode Island State Police Col. Ann Assumpico says two cruisers will be at the Toys “R” Us store on East Avenue in Warwick on Saturday. She’s inviting people to bring toys and gift cards to “Fill a Cruiser” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Many Rhode Island law enforcement agencies have been collecting toy donations. Members of the Rhode Island State Police Troopers Association will be at Saturday’s event.

The gifts will be given to local agencies that help families.

The agencies need new, unwrapped gifts and gift cards with a value of $25 or less for children of all ages, but especially need gift cards for older children and teenagers.