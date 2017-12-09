X Games star and East Providence native Kevin “K-Rob” Robinson passes away

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eyewitness News has learned that X Games star and BMX biker Kevin “K-Rob” Robinson has passed away of a stroke.

K-Rob’s family confirmed the information.

According to his sister-in-law Tracy Adams Capoblanco confirmed that information through a Facebook post.

She said “It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that I have to share this, we have lost a very special member of our family, my Brother-In Law Kevin passed away suddenly from a stroke earlier today. Please respect my sister Robin and her privacy during this tremendously difficult time.”

K-Rob was famous in the X Games for his high flying jumps, which put him in the Guinness Book of World Records.

He joined Eyewitness News in studio in August of 2016, to talk about his record breaking jump for longest ramp-to-ramp no handed backflip on a BMX bike.

K-Rob was 45-years-old.