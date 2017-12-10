Burrillville residents weather first snowfall of the year

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) – While most of the Providence metro area got a few inches of snow Saturday, towns in the northwest part of the state received about twice as much. But it was just another cold winter day for most of them on Sunday.

Burrillville was blanketed in white Sunday as Eyewitness News found several people cleaning up post-storm.

“Any snow storm is a pain in the butt, especially if you own a business,” said Allan Hopkins, owner of Western Hill Auto Sales and Service, who was plowing his property Sunday morning. “You have to come down and open it up before the vehicles get here and start dropping cars off,” he said.

Some people were excited for it, like Josie Surro, who was shoveling a fairly large driveway with her brother but was looking forward to something more fun, like sledding.

“If you live in New England you’ve gotta predict snow, like all the time,” her brother Anthony said. He said he was hoping for a bit more this winter, “but not like too crazy.”

On average, the first snowfall of the season occurs on December 12th.