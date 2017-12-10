Driver hurt in single-car crash in Somerset

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — A 23-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing his car into a tree Sunday morning in Somerset.

It happened at about 2 a.m. on Riverside Avenue near the old Brayton Point power station. Firefighters told Eyewitness News that the driver had been alone in the car when he struck the tree and no other vehicles were involved. The man was out of the car when firefighters got the to scene but they don’t believe he was ejected in the crash.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and his injuries, although serious, aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Somerset police could not provide any other information on the crash Sunday morning.