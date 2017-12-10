Police make 2nd arrest in armed robbery spree

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with four armed robberies spanning four communities last weekend.

According to East Providence Police Lt. Raymond Blinn, police have arrested a 17-year-old juvenile from Massachusetts turned himself into police on Sunday in connection with the armed robberies that occurred in East Providence, Pawtucket, Raynham and Taunton.

Miguel Gonzalez, 19, of Stoughton was also arrested in connection with the robberies on Dec. 7. Raynham police have charged him with armed masked robbery, larceny over $250 and malicious destruction of property over $250. In Taunton, he was charged with unarmed robbery and larceny over $250. More charges are expected to follow from other cities and towns where crimes were committed.

A joint investigation was launched after police met and came to the conclusion that robberies that occurred in Pawtucket, Taunton and Raynham were connected to the robbery and stabbing that occurred at an East Providence liquor store on Dec. 2.

East Providence police confirmed that Gonzalez was the suspect who stabbed the 68-year-old male customer during a robbery at Town Wine and Spirits.

Gonzalez is currently being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.