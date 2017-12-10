Swansea man to appeal fine following burning Patriots apparel

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — The Swansea resident who hosted a Patriots jersey-burning event back in September is appealing a $400 fine given to him by the town’s fire chief.

Mark Shane of Swansea led a protest against some of the Patriots kneeling during the National Anthem of a game against the Houston Texans.

Shane invited people to his home in late September, where he set up chairs and lined his yard with American flags. He allowed people to burn Patriots gear with only the names of the players who knelt during the National Anthem. Majority of people brought Patriots apparel or red and blue clothing, the team’s colors.

The Swansea Fire Chief previously told Eyewitness News that Shane’s protest would be in violation of the fire code.

The results of a November hearing lowered Shane’s fine to $300, but Shane says what he did should be protected by free speech.