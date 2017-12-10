Volunteers plant flags ahead of Wreaths Across America ceremony

GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) – As some Glocester residents were cleaning up from Saturday’s snow, others were out planting hundreds of American flags as part of the annual Wreaths Across America event.

Eyewitness News spotted some of them on Route 102, where about 1,500 flags were placed along a two-mile stretch of the road, volunteers said.

Wreaths Across America is nonprofit organization that continues and expands upon the tradition of the wreath-laying at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington to honor American war dead.

The group said that in 2014, volunteers laid over 700,00 wreaths on the graves of veterans at 1,000 locations in the United States and abroad. 226,525 of those wreaths were laid at Arlington alone.

This year’s wreath-laying at Arlington is scheduled for Saturday, December 16.

Here in Rhode Island, a ceremony will be held at noon on Monday, December 11, at the State House. Lt. Governor Dan McKee and other state leaders will attend.