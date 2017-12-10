Warwick searching for 2 Best Buy thieves

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for two men who they say stole more than $6,000 of merchandise from a Best Buy on Nov. 21.

According to police, the men stole two display laptops, valued at $2,099.99 and $1,599.99, and a 5D camera valued at $3,199.99. The men allegedly put the items down their pants in the Best Buy on Universal Road and proceeded to exit the story without paying.

Police said the man in the blue jacket has been seen in the store before.

Anyone who recognizes these men should contact Warwick police at (401) 468-4250.