3rd man charged in connection with Attleboro homicide

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have taken a third man into custody in connection with the killing of a California man in Attleboro last week.

According to the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III, DeVaun Petigny was arrested on a conspiracy to commit robbery charge.

Petigny, 25, of Attleboro, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Attleboro District Court.

Thomas Pomare, 34, of Santa Barbara, died at the hospital Dec. 5 after he was shot the night before inside a home on South Avenue (Route 123).

Two other men have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting: Archie Charles on a charge of murder, and Christopher Johnson on a charge of misleading a criminal investigation.

Police suspect the home was targeted, possibly for marijuana, and that Charles acted as the getaway driver. Prosecutors say he drove to the home with two other suspects, who forced their way into the home at gunpoint and wound up shooting Pomare, who had been sleeping on the couch.

Charles, 25, of Malden, was arraigned Friday and ordered held without bail.

The homicide remains under investigation. Police have not said who fired the deadly shot.