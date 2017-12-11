Balise Subaru “Shares the Love” for charity

Hasbro Children’s Hospital has been named the local beneficiary of Balise Subaru’s National “Share the Love” Event.

For every Subaru sold or leased through January 2, 2018, Subaru will donate $250 to the purchaser’s choice of benefiting charities, including the area’s leading pediatric hospital, Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

For more information: https://www.balisesubaru.com/share-the-love.htm

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.