Final Benny’s to close doors Monday

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – It’s the end of an era for Rhode Island retailer Benny’s, a staple of local shopping for nearly a century.

The location on Route 44 in Greenville is the only one still open, as the chain’s 31 locations slowly dwindled since the announcement that all would be closing before the end of the year.

Shelves are already bare as shoppers look to find last-minute bargains while they still can.

All remaining merchandise has been marked down to 70 percent off, and shoppers have until 5 p.m. Monday before the store closes for good.

Store owners said the Greenville location will sporadically reopen to sell store fixtures, but no regular merchandise will be available after Monday.