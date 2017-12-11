Homepoint Financial offers a 2017 market recap

Zachary Levesque, Director and Branch Manager of Home Point Financial, joined the Rhode Show today to give us a 2017 real estate market recap.

For more information go to http://homepointri.com

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.