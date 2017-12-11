Hot holiday toys for every budget

Charlene DeLoach, Toy Insider Parent and Creator of CharleneChronicles.com stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Monday morning to share toys for every budget – – from affordable collectibles to big “splurge” toys.

She shared the following toys on set:

Squish-Dee-Lish (Jakks Pacific)

Squish-Dee-Lish are super cute slow-rise squishies that are fun to squeeze and to collect.

Series 1 combines adorable animals with dee-lish foods and has 24 styles to collect.

Designs include a panda on top of pancakes, a sherbert bird, a pear bear, and so many more!

Each blind foil bag contains one squishy.

Age: 6+

MSRP: $4.99

Available: Toys “R” Us, Walmart

Crayola Magic Scene Creator (Crayola)

Turn still pictures into fun animations with Magic Scene Creator. To use, simply place any of the 70 included Motion Cards on the tablet screen and watch the cartoon drawings come to life. You can also make your own drawings and animate them using the Motion Cards.

The Magic Scene Creator comes with six Gel FX Markers so you can draw directly on the screen or enhance the Motion Cards with your own embelishments–create your own car with wheels that appear to spin or draw a cool bird with wings that appear to flap! When it’s time for something new, simply wipe the screen and cards clean with a damp cloth. Great for ages three and up, this fun coloring gift set is a wonderful way to experience the magic of animation.

Age: 3+

MSRP: $19.99

Available: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Michaels, shop.crayola.com, Target, Toys “R” Us

Chippies (WowWee)

Chippies are playful puppies who love to show off their many tricks. Kids can pet their heads for different reactions including sniffs, barks, puppy kisses, and even a sneeze.

Use the remote control to make your pet dance, sing, chase its tail, or tell it which way to roll. Chippies can explore your room on their own or guard it from intruders using their sensors, and will also sing together as a pack. Chippies have bright LED eyes and posable hind legs.

Age: 5+

MSRP: $39.99

Available: Amazon, Target, Toys “R” Us

Vampirina Scare B&B Playset (Just Play)

Inspired by the new Disney Junior series, Vampirina, the Scare B&B Playset is three floors of spook-tacular fun. From the secret reveal telescoping bedroom tower with magically growing portraits, to the bookcase that transforms into a guest day bed, there’s always something special brewing at Vampirina’s house.

Magically rising food in the kitchen, a record player that moves and shakes when Vampirina dances and a 360-degree spinning TV in the living room are just some of the cool features.

Kids can place Vampirina on six special spots located on each floor throughout her house and watch her glow. She can even hang upside down when she’s feeling a little batty. Her BFF Poppy is included, allowing little ones to play out the adventures right from the show.

Age: 3+

MSRP: $59.99

Available: Kmart, Target, Toys “R” Us

Luvabella/Luvabeau (Spin Master Ltd.)

Luvabella is a loveable, life-like baby doll that comes in a variety of girl and boy doll options in different ethnicities.

Children can care, nurture and play with Luvabella and Luvabeau using the doll’s interactive accessories and pacifier.

From feeding time with her spoon, play time with her Lamby, to nap time with her bottle, Luvabella will respond with natural reactions. Kids can watch her laugh, blink, purse her lips, and more.

Feed her with her spoon and she’ll begin to chew and learn new food words.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $99.99

Available: Amazon, Target, Toys “R” Us, Walmart

Imaginext DC Super Friends Batbot Xtreme (Fisher-Price)

This Batman toy that stands more than 2 feet tall makes kids feel like they’re a superhero, with everything from wings and punching fists to projectile launchers and a motorcycle.

While in battle mode, kids can speak into voice changer for awesome voice effects.

Three Power pads: Turn power pad on right shoulder to activate wings & punching fists, turn left shoulder power pad to reveal Batman’s headquarters, turn power pad on left leg for motorcycle.

Push down on buttons to fire three projectiles on each shoulder.

Squeeze triggers for super punching action!

Age: 3-8

MSRP: $99.99

Available: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Toys “R” Us