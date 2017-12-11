In-Depth: Response to NYC explosion

Related Coverage Pipe bomb strapped to man explodes in NYC subway, injuring 4

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were injured Monday after a man with a pipe bomb attached to his body set off the device in the subway near Times Square.

In the above video, Eyewitness News analyst Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) joins us in studio to discuss the response to attempted terror attack and what people can do to be more vigilant in public.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Advisor – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.