Official: Device explodes on NYC subway platform

NEW YORK (AP) — A law enforcement official says what is believed to be an explosive device has been set off on Manhattan subway platform.

The explosion happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Details were still developing.

A person was arrested and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Update regarding explosion at 42nd St and 8th Ave, in subway: One male suspect is in custody. No injuries other than suspect at this time. Avoid the area. Subways bypassing #PortAuthority and Times Square Stations. Info is preliminary. pic.twitter.com/bEAdjq8mYc — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

There was no immediate word of any other injuries.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the incident.

Passengers were evacuated as a precaution from the subway line where the explosion happened, near 40th Street and Eighth Avenue, in the area of the Port Authority bus terminal.

The explosion led to delays along some of the subway lines that pass beneath the bus terminal.

Some passengers have been evacuated as a precaution.