Pedestrian killed, another survives, hit by Jeep in West Greenwich

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that left one man dead and another hurt.

Police said it happened last Tuesday as the men tried to cross Victory Highway (Route 102) about 4:40 p.m. Officers said the weather was rainy, it was dark outside, and the victims were wearing dark clothing.

According to eyewitness accounts, the two men were walking south on the north side of the highway when they started crossing the street in front of a Jeep.

After the Jeep collided with the men, police and fire crews were called to the scene, and rescuers took both men to Rhode Island Hospital. Daniel Cornell, 25, of Coventry, died from his injuries. The other man, David Pulaski, 41, of Pawtucket, survived.

Officers said the Jeep’s driver cooperated with the investigation — giving a statement to the police — and she had no signs of any impairment. Police have not charged the driver at this point.

By Monday morning, candles and a memorial wreath marked the location near the site of the collision.

