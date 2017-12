Related Coverage NYC mayor: explosion was attempted terrorist attack

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – All service to New York City on the Peter Pan bus line has been cancelled Monday.

Attention NYC Customers: UPDATED 9:15AM: All service to/from NYC is currently suspended until further notice. All the details here https://t.co/aLx3epgzOr — Peter Pan Bus Lines (@PeterPanBus) December 11, 2017

Peter Pan released a statement Monday with full details on cancellations.

The announcement came after a man detonated a pipe bomb in a subway near the Port Authority – which is the main bus terminal in Manhattan. Officials are now calling the incident an attempted terrorist attack.