Proposed Coventry sewer system on taxpayers’ dime

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) – Coventry residents gathered at the town’s public library Monday, to ask the town council to re-evaluate the town’s sewer ordinance, which has some concerned.

Coventry is looking to build new sewer lines, but on the taxpayers’ dime. Its been sixty days since the town manager halted the project.

Monday night’s meeting gave residents an opportunity to get an update on the controversial project, and voice their concerns. Many residents say they don’t want to pay for the fees associated with the new sewer lines.

“The contractor from Hazard St has not submitted final numbers to Weston and Sampson yet so the town has no idea the final costs of the Hazard Street project,” said Town Manager Graham Waters.

The moratorium expires February 16th, and currently the town council has no plans to extend the project freeze.

Before February, the town council says they will work on answering residents’ questions. However, some say it’s not good enough, and they’d like for the town to go back to the drawing board.

“As far as future plans for the installation of sewers, there are no future plans for sewer installations other than what was previously adopted in 2016 with the sewer facilities plan,” said Waters.