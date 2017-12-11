Providence school chief will review abuse cases personally before placing employees on leave

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The superintendent of Providence schools said Monday he will begin personally reviewing every case of alleged abuse by district employees against students to determine whether the incidents warrant placing the workers on administrative leave.

Superintendent Chris Maher made the announcement after attending an “emergency meeting” called in City Hall by Providence Teachers Union President Maribeth Calabro. Mayor Jorge Elorza and School Board President Nicholas Hemond also attended the meeting.

Calabro asked city officials to meet to discuss why more than 50 employees – including dozens of teachers – have been placed on paid administrative leave since the beginning of the school year. She claims between 25% and 50% of the incidents that led to employees going on leave have been a result of false or fabricated allegations by students.

”If you walk over to a student or you try to break up a fight, they’ll be like ‘DCYF, you can’t touch me,’” Calabro said in an interview after the meeting. “It’s creating this culture of fear, and what that leads to is people being afraid for their position, for their livelihood.”

District officials have blamed the spike in paid leaves on new guidance given by the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families recommending that all abuse cases be forwarded to the agency prior to the school department conducting its own investigation into the allegations. In the past, the district would conduct its own probe before referring cases to DCYF or the police.

Rhode Island law requires anyone with knowledge of alleged sexual abuse of a child to contact DCYF within 24 hours. It’s likely Maher will still be required to report the allegations to DCYF, but he could allow the employees to remain on the job while the agency conducts its investigation.

Providence has been under heightened scrutiny when it comes to DCYF reporting since a physical education teacher at Harry Kizirian Elementary School was arrested in June for allegedly molesting several children. The district acknowledged that multiple officials failed to contact DCYF after the allegations were made, but only one person has been charged with a crime.

Maher said he plans to provide more information about his new policy at a meeting with the press Monday afternoon.

Calabro said she is “cautiously optimistic” the policy will lead to a reduction in employees being placed on leave.

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan