Remembering Kevin Robinson

Kevin Robinson, a retired BMX Biker and longtime friend of “The Rhode Show”, passed away suddenly on Saturday.

The East Providence native was legendary – not only for his stunts on the bike – but for his work in the community. He was passionate about his charity, The K Rob Foundation, which worked to help impoverished children with the cost of athletics. He was also an outspoken advocate in the anti-bullying campaign.

Kevin Robinson was just 45 years old. He leaves behind his loving wife, Robin, and their three children.

He will be dearly missed by all who were lucky enough to know him. “The Rhode Show” co-hosts spoke about him on Monday morning, remembering this remarkable human being.