ACI inmate charged in woman’s murder dies

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police confirm they are working with prison officials to investigate the recent death of an inmate.

Spokeswoman Laura Meade Kirk said Christian Boucher, 40, died Sunday, Dec. 10. She said investigators are awaiting the autopsy results, but added that Boucher’s death does not appear to be suspicious at this time. Where he died and the circumstances surrounding his death were unclear.

A grand jury last week indicted Boucher on charges of domestic second-degree murder and violating a no-contact order in the death of 29-year-old Justine Cavaco.

The Barrington woman died at the hospital shortly after police found her in the Burger King parking lot in Providence on Aug. 26. Police said witnesses had told them a man struck Cavaco.

Boucher, of East Providence, had initially been charged with felony assault and was due back in court Dec. 31.