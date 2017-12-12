Airing of grievances: Public to voice concerns, frustrations about October Storm

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The public will have a chance to voice concerns related to the recent October storm at a public forum Tuesday.
The meeting, held by the Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities and Carriers, is scheduled for 4 p.m. at its offices located at 89 Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick.
More than 140,000 National Grid customers in Rhode Island were left without power after the storm, as high winds and heavy rain knocked debris and trees into power lines. Many customers remained without power for several days.
Following the storm, Gov. Gina Raimondo ordered an investigation into National Grid’s response to ensure all proper steps were taken.
“I called National grid and said we want to send you more Department of Transportation trucks and they said no, we have to do this, and I respect that,” Raimondo said. “But, I’m not sure that they’ve done enough.”
Severe Storm Photos: Oct. 30, 2017
Severe Storm Photos: Oct. 30, 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
2017 RI Wreaths Across America
-
Operation Warm
-
Getting Your Holiday Table Ready
-
Photos: IKEA Dresser Recall
-
Photos: Smoky Fire on West Street in Providence
-
Photos: New York Cosmetic Factory Fire
-
Photos: Factory explosion in Indonesia
-
“The Clock Man” lifted to new permanent home
-
Dishwashers recalled
-
Old Leonardo’s Farm fire