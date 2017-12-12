Survey reveals top 10 worst Christmas candies

LOS ANGELES (WPRI) — Around $1.39 billion will be spent on candy this holiday season, according to CandyStore.

In response to this, the CandyStore released a list ranking the top ten worst Christmas candies, by gathering data from more than 13,000 customers.

The survey discovered, through customer responses, that people are very passionate about the Christmas candies they do not like, according to CandyStore.

The list ranked the Christmas tree nougat candy as the worst Christmas candy.

“My kid spits one out in my hand every year,” one customer told CandyStore.

Christmas tree peeps, peppermint bark, ribbon candy and chocolate covered cherry cordials were also on the list of the top ten worst Christmas candies.

CandyStore also added an honorable mention for peppermint candy canes, saying due to the popularity of the candy during the season, it merited a mention on the list.

“I know everyone loves these, but it drives me crazy!” one customer said. “They are hard to unwrap, become a slobbery mess and most of them end up in the trash half-eaten or untouched.”