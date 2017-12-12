Democrat Doug Jones wins election to US Senate from Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WPRI/AP) — Democrat Doug Jones wins election to the U.S. Senate from Alabama, as voters in the deeply conservative and heavily Republican state deal a stark political blow to President Donald Trump and narrow the GOP’s majority in the Senate to two seats.

Jones, a lawyer who prosecuted two Ku Klux Klansmen who killed four black girls in a 1963 church bombing, is the first Democrat to win the seat for Alabama since 1992.

The state’s former U.S. attorney beat Moore, a former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court whose campaign was upended by allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls amid a national reckoning with such sordid conduct.

Polls closed around 7 p.m. CST in the race to fill the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Jones received 49.6 percent of the vote while Moore received 48.8 percent of the vote.