Ernie Boch Jr. strives to keep music in schools

Ernie Boch Jr., founder of Music Drives Us, joined The Rhode Show on Tuesday, December 12 to talk about the upcoming musical events that are happening this month and his work to keep music in New England schools.

For more information: http://www.musicdrivesus.org/

